The Air Force announced seven potential landing spots on Oct. 3 for its newest refueling tanker’s main hub, and the service hopes to finalize a home base for the KC-46A Pegasus by 2027.

“One base will be selected to host the new mission pending a final basing decision, and the outcome of a planned environmental impact analysis anticipated no later than 2027,” the Air Force said. “The first of eight aircraft are scheduled to arrive in 2031.”

The possible locations include: Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine; Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Kansas; Key Field Air National Guard Base, Mississippi; McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee; Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; or Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base, Alabama.

The Air Force plans to buy 179 KC-46A tankers in a $4.9 billion contract with Boeing, but the rollout has been bumpy. The first plane was delivered to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in 2019, two years after it was initially slated to arrive. And the tanker has faced other issues as well, including a stiff fuel pipe that was unable to connect to and refuel A-10 Warthogs as recently as March.

Wherever the KC-46As end up, they are set to replace the aging KC-135 Stratotankers, which are scheduled to begin retiring in 2027.

Among their capacities, the tanker provides “boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, worldwide navigation and communication, cargo capacity on the entire main deck floor, receiver air refueling, improved force protection, and multi-point air refueling capability,” according to the Air Force.

