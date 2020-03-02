Commander of Texas-based Marine reserve aerial refueling squadron fired

The commander of a Marine reserve aerial refueling squadron was relieved from his job in February for “loss of trust and confidence in a his ability to lead," a Marine Corps spokesman confirmed.

Lt. Col. Kyle Ditto was commander of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 located at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, before his February 12, relief, Marine reserve spokesman Maj. Roger Hollenbeck told Marine Corps Times Monday.

“Relieving a leader is never an easy decision, however the commander decided this action was in the best interest of the unit and the Marines Corps," Hollenbeck said in the email.

Ditto, originally from Hawaii, joined the Marine Corps in 1998 and has been a lieutenant colonel since May 1, 2015, Hollenbeck said in an email.

His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, five Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Armed forces Reserve Medal, an Iraq Campaign Medal, a Korean Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy Unit Commendation, a Certificate of Appreciation and a Letter of Appreciation, Hollenbeck said.

He is currently assigned to Marine Air Group 41, Hollenbeck said.

Lt. Col. Bryan Littleton III took over the squadron after Ditto’s relief, according the unit’s website. Littleton had been the unit’s executive officer since January 2019, the website said.

“The 4th Marine Aircraft Wing is dedicated to supporting the high standards of this service, and the Nation, especially for those with the increased responsibility of command,” Hollenbeck said.

Messages for comment from Marine Corps Times to Littleton have not yet been answered.