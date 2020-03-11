Your Marine Corps

US service member killed in noncombat incident in United Arab Emirates

U.S. service members and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces watch the arrival of a floating causeway, Trident Pier, arrival to shore during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 9. (Sgt. Logan Block/Marine Corps)

A U.S. service member was killed in a noncombat incident Tuesday while on a training exercise in the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. military officials.

The service member was participating in exercise Native Fury, a biannual exercise that sees U.S. Marines and sailors training side-by-side with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Native Fury tests “the Marine Corp’s ability to quickly deploy forces in the event of a crisis, and is designed to train Special Purpose Marine-Air-Ground Task Force Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors in maritime prepositioning force operations,” according to a photo caption from the U.S. Air Force Central Command. Airmen and soldiers also support the exercise.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to a Marine Corps Forces Central Command press release.

The name of the U.S. service member is being withheld for 24 hours while the military notifies next of kin.

