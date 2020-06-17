Marine Raider dies in airborne training accident in Georgia

A Marine Raider died Tuesday during a training accident at the U.S. Army’s Basic Airborne Course in Fort Benning, Georgia, a press release from Marine Forces Special Operations Command said Wednesday.

An investigation into exactly what happened already is underway, according to the elite Marine unit.

The name of the critical skills operator is being withheld while next-of-kin is notified.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the statement from the command read. “MARSOC is providing care and support to them as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

