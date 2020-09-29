Marine KC-130 and F-35 collide in California

A Marine Corps KC-130J and an F-35B collided into each other at roughly 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Tuesday while attempting an aerial refueling, causing the F-35B to crash, the Marine Corps confirmed.

The pilot of the F-35B safely ejected from the plane and currently is being treated for any injuries, 1st Lt. Brett Vannier said in a press release.

The KC-130J was able to safely land “in the vicinity of Thermal Airport, California and all crew members have been reported safe,” Vannier said.

The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation, he added.

This is breaking news and Marine Corps Times will update this story with new information as it is confirmed.