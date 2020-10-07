Marine Corps assistant commandant tests positive for COVID-19

Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. Gary Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according the Marine Corps.

Thomas had been in quarantine since Tuesday after he discovered he had been in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, Marine spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield said in a Wednesday night press release.

Several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff entered into self quarantine after Coast Guard Vice Commandant Adm. Charles Ray tested positive for the potentially deadly disease on Monday.

The top level officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond had all been in recent meetings with Ray.

“In accordance with established Marine Corps COVID policies, General Thomas will continue to quarantine at home," Butterfield said in the statement. “He is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well.”

The Marine Corps has started contact tracing and any Marines who were in close contact with Thomas will enter quarantine, the statement said.