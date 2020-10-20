Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa commander fired

Marine Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was fired Tuesday from his command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa by Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger, according to the Corps.

“Neary was relieved due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” said a Tuesday press release from Headquarters Marine Corps.

The general is under investigation for alleged use of a racial slur during physical training outside the Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa headquarters in Böblingen, Germany, Stars and Stripes first reported.

Neary allegedly asked junior Marines how they felt about the N-word while they were conducting physical training with rap music using the word on in the background, “which prompted Neary to ask the junior Marines how they would feel if he said it,” a lance corporal present told Stripes.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, Capt. Joseph Butterfield told Marine Corps Times Tuesday.

The general joined the Corps in 1988 and was a career infantry officer who served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm as a company commander and as a battalion commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his official unit biography.

Neary took command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa July 8, according to a Marine Corps press release.

Marine Col. Jame Iulo will be acting commander of the forces, according to the press release.

Marine Corps Times has not yet been able to reach Neary for comment.