Marines awarded by DC fire department for saving woman trapped under car

Marines from the historic Marine Corps Barracks Washington were awarded for their quick actions that saved the life of a pedestrian who had been run over by a car while riding a scooter in front of their post.

Six of the eight Marines involved were recognized by the city’s fire and emergency medical services at a Wednesday event.

The accident happened on Nov. 7, while the Marines were heading to eat.

“I was in the chow hall and I heard over the radio that somebody had been hit by a car at 9th and I realized that was my post,” Lance Cpl. Francesco Delucia told Marine Corps Times in an exclusive interview after the ceremony. “I quickly came out of the chow ran up to the car and helped as best I could.”

The Marines, with the help of other drivers who witnessed the accident, gathered jacks from the car to lift the vehicle off the woman.

By the time emergency services arrived she was freed from the car, giving the first responders critical time in saving the pedestrian.

In total eight Marines were involved in saving the woman, though two were unable to show up to the award ceremony, Capt. Kathleen Kochert, a spokeswoman for the unit, told Marine Corps Times.

The Marines honored by the local fire department were: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Belko, Cpl. Denny Bohne, Lance Cpl. Justin Simms, Lance Cpl. Kollin Simpson, Lance Cpl. Francesco Delucia, Lance Cpl. William Dring, Lance Cpl. Kyle Moshier, and Lance Cpl. Garrett Wiggins.

“The Marines were integral to reducing the amount of time it took for us to take care of that victim,” Lt. Leo Ruiz, with Engine 18, said in a video released by the Defense Visual information Distribution Service about the incident.

For Col. Teague Pastel, the commanding officer of Marine Barracks Washington, what the Marines did was no surprise.

“To those of us who wear the uniform, frankly it’s not that much of a surprise,” Teague said during the ceremony.

“The type of uniform, the color of uniform, it doesn’t matter. When you choose to serve it means your going to the sound of chaos.”