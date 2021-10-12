Most Marine units had to cancel balls, limit travel plans or adjust birthday celebrations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 some already have been canceled ― a hard blow to Marines who have been waiting to properly celebrate the Corps’ 246th birthday.

Tell us: Is your Marine unit having a birthday ball in 2021? If not, how do you feel about it? Veterans, how are you celebrating?

We’re trying to get a sense of how Marines will be celebrating across the Corps, so please tell us where you are located.

Email responses to Marine Corps Times editor Andrea Scott at ascott@militarytimes.com.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.