Editor’s note: This article was originally published in January 2021.
The year 2020 was one for the history books. A global COVID-19 pandemic claimed lives, changed protocols and transformed everyday life as we knew it.
In the Marine Corps, the past year saw major changes as well, as top Marines announced changes that will transform the Corps’ force structure, size, deployments and pocketbooks. Many of these shifts begin taking effect in 2021 as the Corps looks to future fights — fights much different than the past decades of counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations in the Middle East.
Here are 21 things Marines need to know for the coming year.
New in 2021: The Corps is going to get smaller
The long-term goal is to reduce the size of the Marine Corps by about 12,000 Marines from 2020 levels, creating a Corps with about 174,000 Marines.
New in 2021: Marine Corps to launch new infantry training program
The new 14-week infantry course will start by covering basic infantry concepts, then, as the course progresses, Marines will be tested on those concepts in increasingly complex contexts and environments.
New in 2021: The final year for Marine tankers
The year 2021 will go down as the year that the Marine Corps ditched its tank Marines.
New in 2021: US troop presence heading down to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan
Further troop withdrawals will be President-elect Joe Biden's call.
New in 2021: Why the Corps may see fewer M777s next year
The Corps currently has 21 active duty M777 batteries and plans to reduce that number to five.
New in 2021: Your military paycheck is about to get smaller
Unless you were able to put aside the extra money for the last four months, you may be feeling the pinch.
New in 2021: More Marines on British carriers
Marines and British counterparts are scheduled embark on a full-scale deployment together in 2021.
New in 2021: New year will see female recruits in San Diego and more boot camp gender-integration
In February one platoon of women will join Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion.
New in 2021: Will 2021 see Marines hunting for subs?
Don’t be surprised if 2021 sees Marine looking under the ocean.
New in 2021: The Corps gets a new unit ― the Marine littoral regiment
III Marine Expeditionary Force will standup the first three Marine littoral regiments.
New in 2021: Marine Corps looks to revamp junior promotion
In February, junior Marines looking for promotion to corporal or sergeant will see a new, more robust promotion system.
New in 2021: Marine deserter faces murder trial in shooting death of mother’s boyfriend
Cpl. Michael Alexander Brown fled the scene and evaded police, including the U.S. Marshals, state agencies and the FBI, for 18 days.
New in 2021: Curbside pickup coming to more commissaries
Curbside pickup comes to the next commissary on Jan. 4.
New in 2021: Army to pick replacement for SAW and M4 for soldiers, Marines and special operators
The Army will select one of three competing designs using the new 6.8 mm round.
New in 2021: Marine CH-53K looks to initial operational test in 2021
The helicopter originally was expected to hit the fleet in 2019, but more than 100 technical issues set that date back two years.
New in 2021: Marine Corps to get more amphibious combat vehicles
The next lot of ACVs is expected to hit the fleet in January or February,
New in 2021: The Marine Corps wants to see more female infantry Marines
In 2021 the top Marine wants even more diversity to flow into the combat arms jobs, noting that women are required to get the job done.
New in 2021: Murder trials set for Navy SEAL and Marine Raider in death of Green Beret
Two other co-defendants already have pleaded guilty in the case.
New in 2021: Going to the field may look different for Marines
The three-year experimental phase will see Marines heading to the field more.
New in 2021: Marines and loitering munitions ― from LAVs to infantry squads, the Corps wants more in the new year
As the Corps looks to protect its small units in far-flung places, it has had to ditch light artillery and is instead looking for “loitering munitions” both large and small.
Army’s do-it-all goggles to reach soldiers’ hands in 2021
A company-sized evaluation is happening in October at Fort Pickett, Virginia.
