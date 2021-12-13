Editor’s note: This article was originally published in January 2021.

The year 2020 was one for the history books. A global COVID-19 pandemic claimed lives, changed protocols and transformed everyday life as we knew it.

In the Marine Corps, the past year saw major changes as well, as top Marines announced changes that will transform the Corps’ force structure, size, deployments and pocketbooks. Many of these shifts begin taking effect in 2021 as the Corps looks to future fights — fights much different than the past decades of counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations in the Middle East.

Here are 21 things Marines need to know for the coming year.

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED

RELATED