New in 2021: The Corps gets a new unit ― the Marine littoral regiment

In 2021 the Marine Corps will see a new unit come to life.

The Marine littoral regiment is one designed specifically to fit within Commandant Gen. David Berger’s plan for the future Corps to fight a dispersed war in the enemy littorals.

The Marine Corps’ III Marine Expeditionary Force will standup the first three Marine littoral regiments and begin a three-year experiment to figure out how to best build and fight the regiments.

The tentative plan is to turn the 3rd Marine Regiment, based on Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, into the experimental 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Maj. Gen. Kevin Iiams, the assistant deputy commandant for combat development and integration, said in September 2020.

“We’ll put that all in, we’ll do some experimentation over the next couple of years out there in Hawaii to see what this will look like for a for an MLR,” Iiams said.

New Corps formation: Marine littoral regiment may be how the Corps fights future battles The concept is still in its infancy and critical aspects are still being fleshed out, the Corps confirmed.

“Then inform that back as we need to make continual changes for future pieces of equipment that we may need to reinforce gaps that we find or change the overarching construct if that is what needs to be done,” he added.

This is an excerpt from “21 Things Marines Need To Know For 2021,” in the January print edition of Marine Corps Times.