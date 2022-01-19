The Marine Corps reported “multiple casualties,” after a Marine truck transporting troops outside of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, rolled over on the highway, Marine officials told Marine Corps Times.

“We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available,” the official Twitter account from the 2nd MLG said on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. local time, when a troop transport with Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group rolled over near the Stone Bay area of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Local media reported that Onslow County, North Carolina, sent multiple rescue vehicles to the scene and that Camp Lejeune’s fire and emergency services also were there providing support.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is released.