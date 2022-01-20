At least two Marines were killed and two were flown to the hospital after a 7-ton truck with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group rolled over on the highway outside of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The vehicle was carrying 19 Marines “to and from training locations” at the base as part of normal operations, 1st Lt. Kevin P. Stapleton, a 2nd MLG spokesman, told Marine Corps in a Thursday morning phone call.

During the rollover 17 Marines were ejected from the back of the vehicle.

One Marine ejected from the vehicle was hit by another vehicle in the convoy, according to ABC News.

After the incident, 15 service were rushed the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, while two were flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, the 2nd MLG said in the press release.

Two Marines were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over, Lance Cpl. Louis Barrera, was arrested by local authorities and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, ABC News reported.

Barrera is a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, according to Stapleton.

Stapleton said he did not know if the vehicle that rolled over was the lead vehicle in the convoy that normally sets the pace for all the military vehicles in the group.

Both the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Marine Corps have launched investigations into the crash.