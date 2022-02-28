Marines hospitalized when the 7-ton they were traveling in rolled over outside of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, have returned to their units, a spokesman confirmed.

On Jan. 19 the vehicle was taking 19 Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistic Group “to and from training locations,” around Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, when it rolled over, 1st Lt. Kevin Stapleton, a 2nd Marine Logistics Group spokesman, told Marine Corps Times in January.

Two Marines ― Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia ― were killed in the accident.

The remaining 17 Marines were all injured. The two most injured Marines were rushed by helicopter to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The driver of the vehicle, Lance Cpl. Luis Poncebarrera, is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Stapleton told Marine Corps Times on Monday.

“Lance Cpl. Luis Poncebarrera remains with Combat Logistics Battalion 24,” Stapleton said.

A spokesman for NCIS confirmed the investigation is ongoing but did not provide further details.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, we will not comment further while the investigation continues,” Jeff Houston, an NCIS spokesman, said in a Monday email.