The Marine Corps has identified two Marines killed Wednesday, when the 7-ton they were traveling in rolled over outside of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

They were thrown out of the back of the vehicle that was being driven by Lance Cpl. Louis Barrera, who has since been charged by local authorities with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

A total of 17 service members were injured in the rollover and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Two service members remain at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, and are listed in stable condition, 1st Lt. Kevin Stapleton said in a press release.

One service member is still at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. That Marine also is in stable condition, Stapleton said.

All of the other injured Marines have been discharged from the hospital and have returned to their commands, he added.

Gierke and Riffle were both landing support specialists with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, according to the press release.

Both Marines had arrived at Parris Island, South Carolina, to start their Marine Corps careers in March 2021.

Combat Logistics Battalion 24 was their first unit in the fleet and neither Marine had deployed yet, Stapleton said.

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group said in the release.

“Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days,” he added.