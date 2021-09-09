Five U.S. Marines were slightly injured Wednesday when their truck went off a Southern California highway, authorities said.
The truck was towing a trailer with an artillery gun when it went off Interstate 215 in Menifee in Riverside County at around 12:45 p.m., authorities said.
It rolled down an embankment and landed on its side, authorities said.
The Marines were part of 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines, based out of Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, and were headed to Camp Pendleton as part of the fall fire exercise, Maj. Roger Hollenbeck, told Marine Corps Thursday.
The Marines on board were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.
Hollenbeck said that all the injuries were “minor.”
The 30,000-pound Oshkosh truck was in a convoy and may have had a mechanical problem when it veered off the roadway, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as Marine Corps Times learns more.
