Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional information about the aircraft and the number of Marines on board.
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.
The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton, California, and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training, said Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, about 115 miles west of the crash site near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.
The tilt-rotor aircraft can take off and land as a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft.
Englehart said he had no further details yet to release about the five Marines who were on board.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as Marine Corps Times confirms more.
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine may be an acceptable option for some of the service members who have sought religious exemptions from the mandatory vaccine.
Equipment recovery efforts are underway.
The MV-22B Osprey was carrying five Marines when it went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area.
The prestigious Brookings Institution has placed its president, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, on administrative leave amid a federal investigation.
Load More
If confirmed, he would become the Marine Corps' first Black four-star general.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, linked to contact sports like football and boxing, is "uncommon" in the brains of deceased service members, according to a new study.
Efforts to update the VA motto to gender-neutral wording have stalled over the past year.
Families have voiced conerns for months about how the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers is being administered.
The Pew Research Center report revealed several benchmarks of public opinion on government efficacy, including the federal response to certain issues and views on politicians. One finding set the tone: “Just 20% say they trust the government in Washington to do the right thing just about always or most of the time.”