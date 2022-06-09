Five Marines have been confirmed dead following a Wednesday MV-22B Osprey crash in a remote training area of California.

The aircraft belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton, California. It went down at 12:25 p.m. during training, said Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, about 115 miles west of the crash site near the community of Glamis, California.

Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW, said in a Thursday statement, “We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

Per its policy, the Marine Corps will not release the identities of the deceased service members until 24-hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

RELATED

An investigation into the incident has started, the Marine Corps confirmed in a Thursday press release. Equipment recovery efforts are underway.

“While military service is inherently dangerous, the loss of life is always difficult,” 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said in Thursday’s press release. “3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times. On Twitter: @_andreascott.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.