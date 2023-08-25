An F/A-18 Hornet jet crashed Thursday night in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

The crash occurred on government property east of the air station at 11:54 p.m. local time, the installation said in a statement Friday morning.

The aircraft was operating out of the Marine air station but was not part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is headquartered out of it, according to the statement. It was not confirmed whom the plane belonged to or was operated by.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing,” the statement reads. “An investigation has begun. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

RELATED

Capt. Michael Scaccia, a Marine spokesman, told Marine Corps Times that officials at the San Diego installation were working to determine details of the mishap, including whether the aircraft was the one-seat or two-seat version.

The crash was first reported by a local CBS affiliate.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told the CBS affiliate that it had a helicopter flying over the scene of the crash searching for the pilot.

The Marine Corps has been phasing out the aging Hornets and replacing them with F-35B Lighting II jets.

Irene Loewenson is a staff reporter for Marine Corps Times. She joined Military Times as an editorial fellow in August 2022. She is a graduate of Williams College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.