Are you a Marine living in the barracks?

We want to hear from you about the servicewide inspections of Marine Corps living facilities.

In February, the Corps ordered a “wall-to-wall” look at every single barracks room and squad bay, “to ensure we are making good on our commitment to provide Marines with safe, secure, clean, and consistent living conditions.”

The deadline for the inspections, which had to be carried out by military leaders from outside the chain of command or civilians, is Friday.

Now that the inspections are wrapping up, we want to know:

What was your barracks like before the Marine Corps announced the inspections in February?

What kind of preparation — cleaning, painting, etc. — did you have to do before the inspection of your barracks?

How did the inspection go?

Contact Marine Corps Times reporter Irene Loewenson at irene.loewenson@militarytimes.com by March 18 to share your experience. We won’t print your name without permission.

Irene Loewenson is a staff reporter for Marine Corps Times. She joined Military Times as an editorial fellow in August 2022. She is a graduate of Williams College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.