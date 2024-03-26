A Marine was apprehended after allegedly firing a weapon during an altercation Saturday on a North Carolina base, according to a Marine spokeswoman.

The incident, which took place outside near the French Creek Barracks aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, left no reported injuries, Marine spokeswoman Capt. Emma Thompson said via email on Tuesday.

“There are no public safety concerns at this time,” Thompson said.

Thompson confirmed that “the individual who fired a weapon” Saturday was a Marine but declined to release the Marine’s identity to protect the integrity of the investigation into the incident.

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, is home to II Marine Expeditionary Force, one of the Corps’ three main forces.

In January, at the same installation, a Marine was taken into custody after a civilian was shot and killed. In October, Lance Cpl. Austin B. Schwenk died after being shot in a barracks room on the North Carolina base, and another Marine was arrested for alleged involvement in the death.

Marine Corps Times asked the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Tuesday for updates on the investigations into those cases and Saturday’s incident and did not immediately receive a response.

Irene Loewenson is a staff reporter for Marine Corps Times. She joined Military Times as an editorial fellow in August 2022. She is a graduate of Williams College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.