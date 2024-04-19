A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit died during a training exercise Thursday evening in North Carolina.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force posted a brief release on the unit’s account on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. The release states that the incident occurred during a training exercise in Carteret County, North Carolina. Officials did not identify the deceased Marine.

“As a matter of policy, identities of service members are not released until a minimum of 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications are complete,” according to the release.

The 24th MEU is conducting its composite unit training exercise from mid-April to mid-May. The exercise practices various scenarios ahead of the unit’s next overseas deployment.

This past week the 24th MEU ran offshore drills with helicopters, MV-22 Ospreys and Landing Craft, Air Cushion well deck operations with the amphibious assault ship Wasp, part of the amphibious ready group.

Officials with II MEF and 24th MEU did not immediately respond to emails from Marine Corps Times.

“The incident is under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the release said.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.