The Marine Corps has identified the Marine who died on duty Tuesday in California.

Cpl. Miguel Maya, a U/AH-1 aircraft avionics technician, died “as a result of an aviation ground mishap,” the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said Friday in a news release.

Maya, a Texas native, was part of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The accident took place at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, where his squadron is based.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Lt. Col. Jason Caster, the squadron’s commanding officer, said in the release. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine, and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones.”

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in the release that the mishap was under investigation and declined to provide additional information.

Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303 trains pilots to fly AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters.

Marine Corps Times could not locate contact information for Maya’s family by the time of publication.

Maya was the second Marine to die in on-duty accidents within a week.

On April 18, Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, a reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, died after being involved in a parachute mishap during predeployment training in North Carolina.

