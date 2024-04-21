The Marine Corps has identified a Marine who died during a training exercise Thursday evening in North Carolina.

Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, a reconnaissance Marine assigned to the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, died in a training accident near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, the II Marine Expeditionary Force announced in a press release posted Saturday.

The accident, which occurred in Carteret County, North Carolina, is under investigation, according to the release.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU commanding officer, said in the release. “The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time.”

From Missouri, Arslanbas enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 16, 2020. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant earlier this month, the release said. His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

The 24th MEU is conducting its composite unit training exercise through mid-May. The exercise practices various scenarios ahead of the unit’s next overseas deployment.

This past week the 24th MEU ran offshore drills with helicopters, MV-22 Ospreys and Landing Craft, Air Cushion well deck operations with the amphibious assault ship Wasp, part of the amphibious ready group.

Military Times reporter Todd South contributed to this story.