A bigger Navy to fight China? Stealing from a Medal of Honor recipient. And the Marines recruit Gen Z ― The Briefing, 9.24.20

The Secretary of Defense lends support for a Navy big enough to push back China. At the same time the Army sends more troops to Syria to elbow back the Russians. Meanwhile, the Iranians are calling for a “hit” on anyone involved in a strike on their top general earlier this year. And a Medal of Honor recipient gets an ugly surprise after returning from a trip.

