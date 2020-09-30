A lethal new side of COVID, and a plan to close Parris Island? — The Briefing, 10.1.20

New data suggests military suicide numbers have taken an alarming jump in the time of COVID-19 — and both active duty service members and veterans could be at risk. The Marines look at closing Parris Island as they move toward integrated training platoons and look for the optimal facilities to be home for the new Corps, and Military Times tags along in one of the last two B-29s still flying for some rare footage.

Finally, a story of Vietnam heroism that some say is worthy of a Medal of Honor.

All that and more on The Briefing for 10.1.20.