President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will help serve part of a Thanksgiving meal to service members and families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

The Bidens will meet with service members and families from MCAS Cherry Point, Camp Lejeune, and Marine Corps Air Station New River on Monday, Nov. 21 during a Friendsgiving meal hosted by the Robert Irvine Foundation, according to the White House.

The president and first lady will help serve part of the meal prepared by Irvine, a celebrity chef and restraunteur.

Details about the menu were not available by publication time.

The visit is part of the first lady’s initiative to support military families known as ”Joining Forces.” She has focused on military children and spouses, veterans, caregivers and survivors.

The Bidens helped serve a Friendsgiving meal in November 2021 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.