Commissary sidewalk sales are coming up soon, a chance for military customers to stretch their grocery dollars at a time when everything seems to have gotten more expensive.

All stateside commissaries, as well as those in Alaska and Hawaii, will hold these sales over a two- or three day period in September, generally over a weekend.

Two commissaries will hold their sales at the end of August: Pearl Harbor, Hawaii commissary Aug. 30 to Sept. 2; and Pittsburgh Area, Penn. Commissary, Aug. 29 to Aug. 31.

Customers should check the Defense Commissary Agency’s sidewalk sales page for specific sales dates for their local military grocery store, and check back with their store’s web site or store manager for any schedule changes.

These sales are traditionally held twice a year, in the spring and fall. While they are specific to U.S. stores, customers overseas should check with their commissaries to see if there might be some special deals.

The sales come at a time when the big military moving season is over, and customers can stock up on items after their move. And with rising grocery prices, many customers look to make the most of their grocery dollars. Commissary officials typically hold the sales just outside their stores, weather permitting.

Discounts vary. Customers can expect to see additional savings of anywhere from 18% to 32% with local coupons and vendors’ sales price reductions, according to Tressa Smith, a spokeswoman for the Defense Commissary Agency.

That’s over and above the average 25% savings that customers see throughout the year, “saving a family of four up to $4,000 a year if they routinely use their benefit,” according to commissary director John Hall.

Commissaries will offer a variety of different products, from baby products to snacks, paper towels and canned goods.

And don’t forget your reusable bags, especially at the sidewalk sales in Hawaii, California and Washington, which have eliminated plastic and paper single-use bags.

Those eligible for the commissary shopping benefit include active duty, Guard and Reserve members, military retirees, Medal of Honor recipients, and their authorized family members.

Veterans with any Department of Veterans Affairs-documented, service-connected disability rating are now eligible for commissary shopping, as well as Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, and individuals who have been approved and designated as the primary caregivers of eligible veterans by the VA.

