The military helps troops and veterans achieve their educational goals with financial assistance offered through a number of programs.

Post-9/11 GI Bill

The Post-9/11 GI Bill is a benefit for the latest generation of service members and veterans, as well as their eligible dependents. It includes payment of tuition and fees, a monthly housing allowance and a stipend for textbooks and supplies.

The amount of time a veteran spends on active duty determines their benefit level. In general, the higher the level, the less individuals have to pay out of pocket for school. The benefit maxes out at full coverage of in-state tuition at public universities.

Here’s what veterans who received an honorable discharge after Sept. 10, 2001, are eligible for, based on the amount of time they’ve served:

100%: 36 months or more of active duty service, or discharged after at least 30 continuous days due to a service-connected disability

36 months or more of active duty service, or discharged after at least 30 continuous days due to a service-connected disability 90%: 30-36 months

30-36 months 80%: 24-30 months

24-30 months 70%: 18-24 months

18-24 months 60%: 6-18 months

6-18 months 50%: 90 days-6 months

90 days-6 months No benefit: Fewer than 90 days

Veterans who served before Sept. 10, 2001, are not eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

Another deadline vets should be aware of: If someone’s service ended before Jan. 1, 2013, their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits will expire 15 years after they last separated from active duty. If their service ended in 2013 or later, the benefit does not expire.

Veterans can use the Post-9/11 GI Bill to pay for courses at a college, university, trade school, flight school or apprenticeship program.

While the benefit covers all in-state tuition and fees at public institutions, it may not have the same reach at a private or foreign school. The maximum tuition coverage for private nonprofit, private for-profit and foreign schools for the 2024-2025 school year was $28,937.09. That figure is expected to increase again in August.

The housing stipends GI Bill users receive depend on the level of benefits they’re eligible for, how many courses they take and where they go to class.

The rate is determined by the Defense Department’s Basic Allowance for Housing scale and is paid at the same rate an active duty E-5 with dependents would receive in a particular area. If veterans are pursuing a degree entirely online, they will get half of the national BAH average.

Congress passed changes to the program at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to allow students forced online by campus closures and virus mitigation efforts to receive full housing benefits. Those protections have now expired, but could be used again in similar cases of national emergency under legislation enacted in 2022.

In the past, the Department of Veterans Affairs based the housing allowance on the location of a school’s main campus, even if a student took classes at a different branch. However, in 2019, the “Forever GI Bill” directed the VA to instead link the housing stipend to the location where a student attends most of their classes.

Service members may transfer their benefits to a dependent, provided they have already served in the military for at least six years and agree to serve for four more after DOD approves the transfer.

The transfer must happen while an individual is still in uniform. Veterans who have already separated from the military are not eligible to transfer their benefits. Children are only eligible to start using the transferred benefits after the service member who gave them the funds has completed at least 10 years of service. Spouses can use the transferred benefits right away.

Following a Supreme Court decision in 2024, veterans who earned both Montgomery GI Bill and Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits while completing two separate periods of military service may be eligible to receive 12 additional months of educational payouts, above the 36 that either program currently provides. Veterans should contact VA for information on eligibility and delivery of the extra stipends.

Active duty service members in August 2022 became eligible for the VA Yellow Ribbon program, which allows private schools to match VA benefits with their own tuition assistance.

Tuition assistance

While troops can begin to use their GI Bill benefits on active duty, their service branch can often help them pay for college by using tuition assistance first — saving the GI Bill for later.

TA is a federal benefit that covers the cost of tuition, up to certain limits, for active duty service members, as well as some members of the National Guard and reserves. The military services directly pay those funds to schools. Generally, all service members must have enough time remaining in service to complete any courses in which they enroll and must meet minimum grade standards to remain eligible for the program.

Each service has its own requirements.

Air Force: All officers incur a service requirement if they use TA, but there is no service-length requirement to begin using the benefit.

All officers incur a service requirement if they use TA, but there is no service-length requirement to begin using the benefit. Navy: Enlisted sailors and officers, including Navy reservists, must have a minimum of three years of military service before becoming eligible to use TA.

Enlisted sailors and officers, including Navy reservists, must have a minimum of three years of military service before becoming eligible to use TA. Army : Active duty officers incur a two-year service obligation if they enroll in classes. Reserve component officers incur a four-year service obligation.

: Active duty officers incur a two-year service obligation if they enroll in classes. Reserve component officers incur a four-year service obligation. Marine Corps: Marines must agree to at least two more years of active duty service to use the benefit.

Marines must agree to at least two more years of active duty service to use the benefit. Coast Guard: Active duty members must have been on long-term active orders for more than 180 days to access TA. The Coast Guard also has unit-specific requirements and requires commanding officer approval.

Active duty members must have been on long-term active orders for more than 180 days to access TA. The Coast Guard also has unit-specific requirements and requires commanding officer approval. National Guard/reserve: Soldiers who are activated or on drill status are eligible under the same conditions as active duty Army personnel. Air National Guardsmen and reservists of other branches are eligible for TA if they are activated, and the use of TA often comes with a service obligation once the last course is completed.

All of the services cap tuition assistance at $250 per credit hour and $4,500 per fiscal year.

Generally, TA funds can be used to pursue a higher degree than what troops have already earned, up to a master’s degree. For instance, if someone has a bachelor’s degree, they can then pursue a graduate degree — not an associate degree or a second bachelor’s degree, though there are some exceptions.

Some branches require troops to create a degree plan or take a branch-specific course before TA benefits are approved.

