Here’s how Military Star card holders can seek assistance amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service has announced that resources are being made available to assist holders of its Military Star credit card in the midst of ongoing financial uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the rest of the country, family members of military personnel are facing significant uncertainty in a number of professional arenas that continue to take significant hits as the international community implements preventative measures designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Military Star understands that many people are being affected directly and indirectly by the pandemic, and their well-being is of paramount concern,” Tommy Ward, senior vice president of the Exchange Credit Program, said in the AAFES release.

“We’re here to support our cardholders during this challenging time.”

Military Star cards have long been made available to military personnel and their families, and are accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries worldwide.

Card holders with questions or concerns are encouraged to email their inquiries to Military Star representatives directly at MilitaryStar@aafes.com.

Correspondence can also be mailed to: Exchange Credit Program, P.O. Box 650410, Dallas, TX 75265-0410.