Someone taped Steve Carell’s picture over Space Force’s top officer at the USAF museum

Personnel may be scarce at the currently closed National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but that didn’t stop one innovative individual from having a little arts and crafts fun under the museum’s new addition of the United States Space Force chain of command.

A photo that first surfaced on Reddit shows a superimposed — with Scotch tape — photo at the Ohio-based museum where Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond’s photo should be.

The replacement? None other than Gen. Mark R. Naird, Steve Carell’s character in the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy series, “Space Force,” an obvious nod to President Donald Trump’s launch of the U.S. military’s newest branch.

The image also came replete with a biography that replaced Raymond’s.

“Gen. Mark R. Naird assumed the duties as the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, on Dec. 20, 2019,” Naird’s satirical description reads.

“The U.S. Space Force is responsible for providing resilient, defendable and affordable space capabilities for the Nation and the Joint Force. It is the duty of the U.S. Space Force to protect the interests of the Unites States in space; deter aggression in, from, and to space; and conduct prompt and sustained space operations.”

Exactly how long Carell’s image has blanketed Raymond’s is unknown. The museum is currently closed, after all, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if another error captured in the image is any indication, Carell’s disinclined expression could be up there a while.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

Spelling is hard. (Reddit/El-Justiciero)

As our friend Jared Keller at Task & Purpose points out, the museum also spelled Chief Master Sergeant Kaleth O. Wright’s rank as “Chief Master Sergent.”

Even knuckle-dragging Marines manage to get that one right on occasion, 'rah?

(*Beats chest with fists in traditional celebratory manner*)

The first trailer for “Space Force” finally arrived earlier this month, meanwhile, and between moon cammies, a failed rocket launch that costs “as much as four new middle schools,” and a Carell meditation that turns into a sing-along of “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys, it does not disappoint.

The show — co-created for Netflix by Carell and Greg Daniels, the man who brought us the American version of “The Office” — centers on the exploits of the museum-featured Naird (Carell), a decorated pilot who once had lofty dreams of leading the Air Force.

“It has always been my dream to command a service branch,” Naird says excitedly in the trailer, seconds before unraveling at the news it would be Space Force he would be leading.

The new branch’s mission is “to defend satellites from attack” and “perform other space-related tasks ... or something,” the show’s teaser trailer says.

Set for a May 29 launch, “Space Force” touts a stellar cast that includes John Malkovich, Jane Lynch, Ben Schwartz, Noah Emmerich, Tawny Newsome, Diedrich Bader, and Jimmy O. Yang.

The release of the 10-episode season coincides with Netflix’s impending loss of Carell’s iconic sitcom, “The Office,” which is expected to move over to NBC’s soon-to-launch streaming platform, “Peacock.”

Watch the trailer below.