No one is safe from leg tucks, even in space

If there’s one word that can be used to describe the Army Combat Fitness Test, it’s pervasive. For months, this controversial measure of soldier stamina has dominated conversations across the internet. Now, it has reached the final frontier: Space.

Army Col. Drew Morgan, currently deployed to the International Space Station, decided to share his zero-gravity attempt at the recently updated fitness test, performing the deadlift, a two-mile run, hand-release pushups, standing power throw, and of course, everyone’s favorite, the leg tucks, proving not even space can hide soldiers from them.

Because of the weightlessness, Morgan’s ACFT inevitably looked a little different. For the run, he had to wear a suspenders that essentially resembled a chastity belt, which kept him from floating away from the treadmill. And with the pushups, he couldn’t exactly release his hands.

“I can do pushups without my hands,” he joked as he let go and gave us the old jazz hands’ razzle-dazzle.

We salute Morgan’s out-of-this-world enthusiasm.