A literal small-arms fire broke out Thursday during a routine training exercise at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California.

While 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines were conducting training, a tent fire broke out in the morning. While the blaze was quickly contained by the MWTC Fire Department, a number of small arms were incinerated.

“We would like to thank the MWTC Fire Department for their rapid response and their quick and efficient containment of the fire,” a spokesman for 3rd Marines told Marine Corps Times.

The cause of the fire and measure of the loss of equipment is still under investigation, the spokesman added.

Where fire watch was has yet to be determined. Perhaps the cache was lit to toast marshmallows?

Semper fire, boys.

