Although his show “Man vs. Wild” ended in 2012, Bear Grylls is still yelling, “Come at me bro,” to the world’s toughest environments.

At age 47, Grylls took a polar plunge in the Arctic Circle with British Royal Marines in Norway in early February.

“I’m not going lie, it’s not warm,” the adventure junkie joked as he emerged from below the icy water.

An honorary colonel, Grylls spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces with the 21 SAS Regiment.

“It’s always inspiring to spend time with the commandos — seeing them demonstrate their unique winter survival combat skill set in such challenging conditions is a reminder of what heroes they are,” the Daily Mail reported Grylls saying. “For me it’s a humbling reminder of why the Royal Marines are so special.”

Polar plunges can be dangerous, causing everything from mild hypothermia to heart attack.

Luckily, Grylls seemed to fare just fine. And, at least in this particular stunt, he didn’t need to drink his own urine to survive.

