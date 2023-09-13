One universally agreed upon item by nearly every service member is that the dining experiences offered on military bases are subpar.

To ruin a quote by Francis Scott Key, “Then, in that hour of deliverance, my heart spoke. Does not such a country, and such defenders of their country, deserve a [tasty snack]?”

But at long last, a hero — Grubhub — is rising to save sailor stomachs from the scourge of sad meals from the Naval Station Norfolk galley.

“Now more than 100,000 military personnel, their families and people living and working on the base can skip the line at restaurants in Norfolk Main Exchange (NEX) food court and on base by ordering food and beverages through the Grubhub app for pickup,” according to a spokesperson for the company.

Available restaurants include Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Panda Express, and Raising Canes, with more expected to be added soon.

This is the first on-base service of its kind, run through Grubhub’s Onsite program, which works similar to a centralized college campus meal program. Naval Station Norfolk is the first base with this capability, but Grubhub has plans to expand in the next year.

“Taking time to enjoy a meal shouldn’t be a stressful part of anyone’s day, and we’re proud to support the Navy community and their families with a convenient dining ordering experience,” said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite at Grubhub. “Grubhub’s Onsite platform technology was built to support an array of ordering environments, and we’re honored to bring this ordering capability to the Naval Station Norfolk.”

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: