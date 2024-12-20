On Thanksgiving, an article published in The Economist demonstrated its contempt for American veterans, labeling our benefits as “absurdly generous.” The timing of this outlandish statement was tasteless, but the assertion was not isolated.

Instead, the article was another key salvo in an ongoing attack to portray veterans as pariahs leeching off the American taxpayer. We heard similar ham-handed criticism in recent years from The Washington Post, former VA secretaries and so-called veteran leaders who seem content to abandon their ill and injured comrades once the uniform comes off.

When my generation came home from Vietnam to an ungrateful nation, we committed that never again would America forget those who were willing to lay it all down in defense of our liberties.

After Vietnam, we abandoned the draft in favor of relying on brave Americans who willingly forfeit the comforts of civilian life to join our military and protect us. Since 9/11, America has relied on an all-volunteer force to fight our wars and deter our enemies — a dangerous mission that continues today.

After 20-plus years of repeatedly deploying the same volunteers into the same toxic meat grinder, can any American truly be surprised that those who serve in our all-volunteer force need more benefits and care?

While the benefits we afford our all-volunteer force may seem generous to those who never raised their right hand, these benefits are simply the warranty of the all-volunteer service contract each of us signed before we put on the uniform. In addition to the service member’s obligations, each contract explicitly entitles the service member to certain benefits as a result of honorable service. This is why the VFW calls on our nation to honor the contract.

This is how the basic enlistment contract, DD Form 4, reads today:

“My enlistment/reenlistment agreement is more than an employment agreement. It effects a change in status from civilian to military member of the Armed Forces. As a member of the Armed Forces of the United States, I will be:

“Required to obey all lawful orders and perform all duties assigned.

“Subject to separation during or at the end of my enlistment. If my behavior fails to meet acceptable military standards, I may be discharged and given a certificate for less than honorable service, which may hurt my future job opportunities and my claim for veterans’ benefits.

“Subject to the military justice system, which means, among other things, that I may be tried by military court martial

“Required upon order to serve in combat or other hazardous situations.

“Entitled to receive pay, allowances, and other benefits as provided by law and regulation.”

This isn’t charity. This is a contract. Everyone who served honorably, like every member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, has honored our end of the contract. We call on our leaders to do the same.

While Congress can always change laws and cut benefits under the contract, some are naive to think it cannot happen. But it has happened before. In 1932, big business interests and prominent ex-military officers formed the National Economy League to identify wasteful government spending, with their sights squarely on veterans’ benefits. The National Economy League then colluded with Congress and the White House to slash earned veterans’ benefits by 60% through the Economy Act. The Economy Act broke the contract and the consequences were predictable. Veterans plunged deeper into economic crisis, hopelessness and even suicide.

In the 1930s, the VFW distinguished itself as an organization by veterans, for veterans who would stand against this dereliction of duty, ultimately repealing some of the Economy Act’s most abominable cuts. The VFW also pushed for early payment of the World War I bonus, which stimulated the economy and empowered veterans.

But the damage was done. Veterans died. How could any politician of the day feel good about the human toll of their short-sightedness? God help us if we make the same mistakes today.

The VFW understands the fiscal needs of our nation. Our bureaucracies can always use a “belt-tightening.” But, as we learned in the 1930s, a nation can never achieve prosperity when it hurts the people who protect it.

You cannot easily find details about this dark chapter in our history online. Thankfully, the VFW has it in our archives, which we will share over the coming weeks so Americans can truly understand the stakes of abandoning its protectors.

Unlike my generation, more veterans today survive battlefield injuries, and they are better informed about the benefits earned by honoring their service contract. Americans should celebrate this. Instead, it seems that some people may be jealous that we take care of those who serve. To you, I would only say America is facing a recruiting shortfall as we speak. Please feel free to sign up, serve your country and honor a contract of your own. Then you, too, will be eligible for these same benefits. Otherwise, we must have the real conversation about bringing back the draft, which would be a sad day for our nation.

Whether it’s proposals to cut disability payments, restrict access to education or home loan benefits, scale back health care access or means test veterans as a condition of eligibility, join the VFW in fighting this scourge and ensuring America’s leaders honor the contract.

Alfred “Al” Lipphardt has served as the commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. since his election to the office on Aug. 1. He is a U.S. Army veteran with two tours of combat during the Vietnam War. In recognition of his service, he received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Bronze Star Medal with “V” device and Purple Heart Medal, among others. Al and his wife, Carol, reside in Stone Mountain, Georgia.