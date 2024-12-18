Changes are coming to Tricare regions on Jan. 1, 2025, and certain military beneficiaries who are — or will be — in the West Region have less than two weeks to provide their payment information to the new contractor.

Those who don’t take action could risk losing their health care coverage.

West Region beneficiaries who pay enrollment fees or premiums by credit card or bank electronic funds transfer must provide their payment information to the new West Region contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, by Dec. 31. This includes beneficiaries who live in the six states and certain extra ZIP codes that are being moved to the new West Region starting Jan. 1.

“Adding your payment method now will help make sure you don’t lose health coverage in 2025,” said Lina Blas, enrollment analyst for the Tricare Health Plan, in an earlier announcement. “It’s quick and easy to give TriWest your recurring payment information online.”

Beneficiaries who pay by military allotment don’t need to take action. Those allotment payments will transfer automatically. This requirement doesn’t apply to those with Tricare for Life, a Tricare health plan overseas, or the U.S. Family Health Plan.

Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin will switch from Tricare’s East Region to the West Region starting Jan. 1. In early December, Tricare officials announced select ZIP codes in four states would also move to the West Region in the new year. This includes limited ZIP codes in two states — Missouri and Indiana — that aren’t among the regional shift.

According to Tricare officials, payments with the current West Region contractor, Health Net Federal Services, will end Dec. 31, and TriWest won’t charge the recurring payment method before Jan.1.

There are different ways to provide the information to TriWest, including calling their customer service line at 888-874-9378.

Beneficiaries may also update their information at Tricare.mil/west. Click on “Set up automatic payments securely online” and select the “New User? Sign Up Now” option. Beneficiaries will need their primary email address on file with the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) to sign up as a new user.

A verification code will then be sent to the beneficiary’s email, allowing them to complete the registration and provide all information requested, including the payment method.

Beneficiaries have the option of signing up for monthly, quarterly or annual payments before submitting their request.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.