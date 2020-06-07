Best pics of the week: June 7, 2020

1 of 10
Marines perform parachute operations at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 28, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) candidates attempt to pass the surf zone in an inflatable boat during training at Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, Calif., May 20, 2020. (MC1 Anthony W. Walker/Navy)
3 of 10
The Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transit the Atlantic Ocean June 4, 2020, marking the first time a Ford-class and a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier have operated together underway. (MC2 Ruben Reed/Navy)
4 of 10
Master Sgt. Dan, 301st Rescue Squadron Special Mission Aviator, flies in an HH-60G Pave Hawk, May 30, 2020, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. (Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan/Air Force)
5 of 10
Soldiers with the Mississippi Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment watch from the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators peacefully gather in front of the memorial during protests in Washington, D.C., Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. (Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy/Army)
6 of 10
Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite elbow-bumps a sailor following an all-hands call in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on June 4, 2020, in the Atlantic Ocean, marking his first visit as Navy secretary to a ship underway. (MC3 Samuel Gruss/Navy)
7 of 10
Airmen assigned to the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron provide support to local law authorities in Saint Paul, Minn., June 1, 2020. (Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens/Air National Guard)
8 of 10
Lance Cpl. Tommy Vu, a light armored vehicle crewman, sits in an LAV during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 28, 2020. (Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard engage with Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Unit officers and their horses June 2, 2020, in downtown Omaha. (Sgt. Lisa Crawford/National Guard)
10 of 10
Ensign Tyler Love communicates with the combat information center watch team from the pilot house June 4, 2020, as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) transits the Taiwan Strait. (MC3 Sean Lynch/Navy)