Best pics of the week: Feb. 21, 2021

Air Force Capt. Ryan Heil and a maintainer assigned stand on an F-15E Strike Eagle shortly after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, 2021. (Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky/Air Force)
Soldiers conduct a simulated air assault from an Army CH-47 Chinook during training at Monte Romano Training Area, Italy, Jan. 27, 2021. (Elena Baladelli/Army)
Mount Etna lets off some steam in the background of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft Feb. 16, 2021, at Sigonella, Italy. (MC2 Austin Ingram/Navy)
A 125th Special Tactics Squadron operator works on a new form of communication during a full mission profile in Pendleton, Ore., Feb. 4, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon/Air Force)
A U.S. Marine jumps during airborne operations Feb. 9, 2021, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii. (Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez/Marine Corps)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while conducting dual-carrier operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea on Feb. 9, 2021. (MC2 Zachary Wheeler/Navy)
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts an aerial refueling with an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Cope North 21 near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 18, 2021. (Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan/Air Force)
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Neil Rioja participates in live-fire M240B machine gun range training Feb. 9, 2021, during Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.4 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. (Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon/Marine Corps)
A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point aircrew unloads a MH-65E Dolphin helicopter from a HC-130 Hercules airplane on Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021. The helicopter is a new “echo” model with improvements ranging from enhanced digital weather/surface radar to modernization of the avionics from the previous “delta” model. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Coast Guard)
Air Force Capt. Gene Walker waves on a C-130J Super Hercules as it approaches the landing zone during Cope North 21, Feb. 11, 2021, on Angaur, Palau. (Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks/Air Force)