Best pics of the week: June 6, 2021

Alabama Army National Guardsman Spc. Dexter Hanson meshes his ghillie suit with the surrounding brush for better concealment during a training exercise in Xanthi, Greece, May 18, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Hartley/Army)
Airmen from five squadrons across the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing participate in the 2021 Dragon Challenge at Pope Army Airfield, N.C., May 19, 2021. (1st Lt. Ricki Sidorov/Air Force)
Marines navigate combat rubber raiding craft during small boat tactics training at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. (Sgt. Cody Rowe/Marine Corps)
A sailor signals an air-cushioned landing craft to depart the well deck of the USS Portland for an amphibious raid exercise in the Pacific Ocean, May 17, 2021. (Cpl. Ian M. Simmons/Marine Corps)
A Task Force Phoenix UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, from the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, is prepped for a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East, May 22, 2021. (2nd Lt. Kyle Gallagher/Army National Guard)
Marines offload a light armored vehicle during an expeditionary advance base exercise at San Clemente Island, Calif., May 15, 2021. (Sgt. Alexis Flores/Marine Corps)
A recruit chief petty officer stands at the lead of her formation May 13, 2021, before there pass-in-review graduations ceremony at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill. (MC1 Spencer Fling/Navy)
Ground crews move a B-1B Lancer into position at the Benefield Anechoic Facility on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2021. The B-1B, assigned to the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, out of Dyess AFB, Texas, will be used to conduct testing of Pre-processor Flight Software 6.42. (1st Lt. Christine Saunders/Air Force)
Paratroopers exit a CH-47 Chinook on May 10, 2021, as they conduct an air assault during exercise Northern Edge 21 at Fort Greely, Alaska. (Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk/Army)
Navy Seaman Jerry Wynn climbs a ladder aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2021. .MC2 Nathan T. Beard/Navy)