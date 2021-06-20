Best pics of the week: June 20, 2021

1 of 10
Instructors for the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Air Assault conduct a rooftop insertion during a Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on May 26, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Master Sgt. Lekendrick Stallworth/Army)
A U.S. Marine runs with the Marine Corps Forces South guidon during a formation run around Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans on June 15, 2021. (Cpl. James Stanfield/Marine Corps)
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) steams in the Atlantic Ocean, June 9, 2021. (MC3 Zachary Melvin/Navy)
A C-17 Globemaster III deploys flares as part of a training event over the Atlantic Ocean in a military operating area outside Charleston, S.C., June 5, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben/Air Force)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and Royal Moroccan Army soldiers fast-rope out of a CH-47 Chinook in Tifnit, Morocco, on June 14, 2021, during African Lion 2021. (Spc. Brendan Nunez/Army)
Sailors operate an emergency diesel generator in a diesel generator room aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during tailored ship’s training availability (TSTA) and final evaluation problem (FEP) on June 15, 2021, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza/Navy)
U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E aircraft maintainers perform routine maintenance at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., June 16, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer observes fired artillery observation rounds at the Tan Tan Training Area, Morocco, June 13, 2021. during the African Lion annual joint exercise. (Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr./Army National Guard)
Marines attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) search amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) on June 14, 2021, during a maritime raid force training evolution with USS Germantown (LSD 42) in the East China Sea. (MC2 Desmond Parks/Navy)
First Lt. Coltan Nading, 40th Airlift Squadron pilot, left, Capt. Miranda Mila, 40th AS pilot, center, and Senior Airman Noah Isom, 39th AS loadmaster, remove their gas masks next to a C-130J Super Hercules at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2021. The aircrew demonstrated the operability of the new Uniform Integrated Protective Ensemble Air 2 Piece Under Garment chemical protective suit during simulated preflight and ground egress procedures. (Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell/Air Force)