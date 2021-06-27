Best pics of the week: June 27, 2021

"I want to understand white rage. And I'm white." Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a staunch defense of having a military that is well educated and well read on diverse topics, including critical race theory. Milley made strong comments on the need to understand what moves American society. "What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overthrow the Constitution of the United States of America?," he asked in a House Armed Services Committee hearing June 23.