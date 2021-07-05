Best pics of the week: July 4, 2021
A Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sights his M1110 semi-automatic sniper system to provide security during a maritime interdiction training exercise aboard the dock landing ship Germantown in the Philippine Sea June 24. (Cpl. Karis Mattingly/Marine Corps)
Active-duty, National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers conduct a training exercise during the 1-254th Regional Training Institute's Infantry Advanced Leaders Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26. (Spc. Michael Schwenk/Army National Guard)
Sailors man the bridge aboard the ballistic-missile submarine Alabama (Blue) while conducting operations in the Pacific Ocean June 17. (MCC Josue Escobosa/Navy)
Airman 1st Class Sarah Miller and Senior Airman Austin Dihn, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, clean the windows of a C-130J Super Hercules during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 14. (Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro/Air Force)
An F-35B Lighting II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship America during night flight operations in the Philippine Sea June 26. (MC2 Vincent Zline/Navy)
Boatswain's Mate Seamen Lucille Duncan, left, and Danielle Griffith, scrub ropes aboard the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford June 27. The Ford is in the Atlantic Ocean conducting full-ship shock trials. (MC3 Dalton Lowing/Navy)
Airman 1st Class Zane Campbell, a tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs maintenance on an A-10 Warthog at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 26. (Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus/Air Force)
Soldiers assigned to the "Black Lions" of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, set up security after dismounting a UH-60 Black Hawk on Aibano Training Area, Japan, June 28 as part of exercise Orient Shield. (Spc. Summer Keiser/Army)
The guided-missile destroyer Halsey operates in the Arabian Sea June 26. The Halsey is part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group. (MCSN Oswald Felix Jr./Navy)
Marine Lance Cpl. Gavin Montgomery, a machine gunner in Combined Anti-armor Team Blue Platoon, with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, prepares ammunition during exercise Southern Jackaroo at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, June 23. (Cpl. Sarah Taggett/Marine Corps)