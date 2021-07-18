Best pics of the week: July 18, 2021

1 of 10
F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets attached to the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron 105 fly in formation over the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic Ocean July 13. The Ike returned to its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, July 18 after completing a "double pump" deployment to U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. (MC3 Brianna T. Thompson-Lee/Navy)
2 of 10
Senior Airman Sara Marinelli, a loadmaster with the 21st Airlift Squadron, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III July 6 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 21st AS conducted a training mission that enabled qualification currency for seven crew members. (Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell/Air Force)
3 of 10
U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in unit-led physical training aboard the dock landing ship Germantown July 10. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Ready Group in U.S. 7th Fleet. (Cpl. Alexandria Nowell/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pull security during a platoon live-fire exercise July 12 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (Maj. Jason Elmore/Army)
5 of 10
U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force airmen observe an MC-130J Air Commando II flying in formation off the coast of New South Wales, Australia, during exercise Teak Action 21 July 3. (1st Lt. Joshua Thompson/Air Force)
6 of 10
Sailors set up a barricade on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan during a damage control drill in the Gulf of Aden July 13. The Reagan is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Command region. (MCSN Gray Gibson/Navy)
7 of 10
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare to pull road-side security July 1 on Aibano Training Area, Japan, as part of exercise Orient Shield, the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise. (Spc. Summer Keiser/Army)
8 of 10
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Hernandez, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, provides security during an air assault at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 9. (Cpl. Alexis Moradian/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Basic cadets from the Class of 2025 complete the assault course at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 13. The six-week indoctrination program guides the transformation of new cadets from civilians to military academy cadets. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
10 of 10
The guided-missile destroyer Mahan transits the Gulf of Oman July 7. (MCSN Ryan Childress/Navy)