The Spouse Angle Podcast — This week: top challenges of military life for troops and families

This week: What Spouses Say Are the Biggest Challenges of Military Life

The latest results of the annual Blue Star Families Military Lifestyle Survey are in. Hear how much the coronavirus pandemic has impacted military families and which challenges still remain consistent – COVID-19 or not.

About the Guests:

Jessica Strong is the co-director of applied research at Blue Star Families, where she works on the annual Military Lifestyle survey and other projects. She was previously an assistant professor of social work at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where she published research on military families and taught military-affiliated students at the school’s extension site on Camp LeJeune. Jessica is an active-duty Army spouse, a mother of three and currently lives with her family at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Rosalinda Vasquez Maury is the director of Applied Research and Analytics at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, or IVMF, at Syracuse University. She works on a diverse research portfolio that reflects the range of social, economic, and wellness challenges that may affect transitioning service members, veterans, or their families.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

