The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: ‘Afghanistan Is Like a Member of My Family’

This week: An Army Spouse on Afghanistan: It’s ‘Like a Member of My Family’

As U.S. troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, an Army spouse shares her perspective on a country she’s come to know and love through her husband’s many deployments and the toll the war there has taken on her life.

About the Guests:

Rebekah Sanderlin is the spouse of a recently retired Special Forces soldier and a prolific writer whose work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Atlantic, CNN, NPR and many other media outlets. She serves on the National Advisory Board for Blue Star Families and volunteers with many other military and veteran community non-profits.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

