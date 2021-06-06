The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: Top Financial Planning Tips for Military Families

This week: A financial expert who works with military families shares his top tips and practical advice for building financial security — especially during hard times.
Mark Steffe is the president and CEO of First Command Financial Services, where he has worked in various roles since March 2010. In this position, Steffe leads the company on a number of strategic priorities, including the continuous improvement of the First Command client experience, focusing on military engagement, the continuing adaption to a rapidly evolving digital world, and leadership development. Before joining First Command, Steffe served in a number of leadership roles with major companies in the financial services industry, including TIAA UBS Financial Services. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois, graduating with high honors.
The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.
