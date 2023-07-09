These are stories that will leave you in awe.

A Marine who braved Taliban fire at the Kabul airport to safely coordinate air traffic in the largest noncombatant evacuation in military history.

An Army soldier who supported and trained Ukrainian armed forces and helped deter Russian aggression.

A Navy search and rescue medical technician who risked his own life in an attempt to rescue two endangered hikers on the icy slopes of a mountain in Washington.

A Space Force guardian who transformed two aircraft shelters in eastern Europe into U.S. Space Command’s first space electromagnetic warfare combat stronghold.

An Air Force flight nurse who wheeled patients right past the Taliban during the evacuation at Kabul airport and provided intensive care unit-level support on medical flights out of the country.

A Coast Guardsman and mentor who captains a response cutter and has saved the lives of dozens of capsized migrants at sea.

An Army veteran who juggles a corporate job supporting vets, a health care nonprofit and a semi-pro basketball team.

They all have remarkable tales to tell.

These seven are the 2023 Military Times Service Members of the Year.

The annual awards program, established in 2001, recognizes and salutes the exemplary service of military personnel, both active and reserve, and — since 2018 — one veteran. And this year we are proud to honor our first Space Force guardian.

These awards are also intended to recognize and honor the achievements, both large and small, of all who wear the uniforms of the U.S. armed forces.

The honorees and their families are being flown to Washington, D.C., for a fun-filled visit to the nation’s capital and a special awards ceremony attended by congressional, military and community leaders.

Their experiences and achievements embody the spirit of professional excellence, personal sacrifice and resilience that highlight the best of the military. They have gone above and beyond.

We are thrilled to present them to you.