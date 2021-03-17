McConnell challenges Biden to boost defense budget against China

WASHINGTON ― Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday challenged President Joe Biden to boost defense spending to show he’s serious about working with Republicans to confront China ― a new salvo in a brewing battle over the federal budget.

The comments came as Biden’s secretary of state and secretary of defense traveled to Asia to criticize China’s “coercion and aggression” there, and as 50 House Democrats urged Biden to “significantly” slash the more than $700 billion Pentagon budget.

“If the administration is up to the task, they’ll find strong partners in this Republican conference,” said McConnell, speaking from the Senate floor. “Here’s one big test: Are they willing to keep investing in our own defense?”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other lead Democrats are crafting bipartisan legislation to confront China, which is likely to focus economic and diplomatic levers of America’s national power. But McConnell signaled he wants to link Republican cooperation to his demand for increased defense spending.

“If any issue is ripe for a regular-order bipartisan process, it is this one,” McConnell said. “Defense spending is the crucial first step.”

McConnell expressed dismay over reports the Pentagon is crafting a budget proposal for fiscal 2022 in the range of $704 to $708 billion ― which would be right around the $705 billion enacted for fiscal year 2021. The proposal is expected in early May.

“If the administration is serious about competing with China, deterring Russia, and preserving American leadership, the most important test will be in the president’s budget submission.”

“Unfortunately, reports suggest the Biden administration may plan to freeze defense spending. Of course that means a reduction, after inflation. Dozens of Democrats are pressuring the administration for even steeper cuts,” he said.

The letter from progressives to Biden was was organized by former Progressive Caucus chairs Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis. ― and co-signed by prominent progressives like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, and Ro Khanna, of California. They hope to redirect defense funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the last three years alone – during a time of relative peace – we have increased annual defense spending by more than $100 billion, almost 20 percent,” they wrote. “This has occurred during a period without any military action authorized by this Congress. Right now, the coronavirus is our greatest adversary.”

Pushback against a sweeping cut would not only come from Senate Republicans led by McConnell, but Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., has said such a move makes for “more policy pronouncements than ... good policy.”

House Armed Services Committee Republicans led by Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., have called for a defense increase of 3 to 5 percent, adjusted for inflation. They say that’s what’s needed to realize the Russia and China-focused National Defense Strategy released in 2018.

Because a group of Democrats typically vote against defense spending and policy bills, Democratic leaders will likely need to bargain with Republicans to attract enough votes to pass those bills.