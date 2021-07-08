US Marines get new cyber boss

WASHINGTON — Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage took the helm of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command during a change of command ceremony July 7.

Heritage takes over for Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy who will become the deputy commandant for information, the Corps’ top IT officer charged with leading the service’s efforts in the information environment.

The ceremony also uncased the colors for Marine Corps Forces Space Command, which Heritage also commands. MARFORSPACE is the service component to Space Command, providing a marine force to integrate into the space enterprise while also providing capabilities to Marines stand-in forces in the enemies’ weapons engagement zone.

Heritage returns to MARFORCYBER, previously serving as its deputy commander from Marine Corps Recruiting Depot. He also previously served as deputy director for future operations, J-3, at U.S. Cyber Command.

In addition to serving as the commander of MARFORCYBER and MARFORSPACE, Heritage will also lead Joint Task Force-Ares, which has focused on non-state terrorist actors around the globe. Recently, Cyber Command shifted some of the responsibilities of the task force to include nation-states, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.